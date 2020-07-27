Vanessa Guillen: Protesters in DTLA call for congressional investigation into murder of soldier

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles Sunday to demand justice for Vanessa Guillen, calling for a full congressional investigation into the murder of the Fort Hood soldier.

Marchers and a caravan of cars kicked off the demonstration with an opening ceremony at Olympic Boulevard and Figueroa Street.

The 20-year-old soldier stationed at Fort Hood in Texas went missing back in April and her remains were identified the Army earlier this month, according to her family's lawyers.

Guillen's family has said that she told them she was being sexually harassed, but never reported it. The Army has said it found no evidence that supports those claims.

Now, her family is pushing for Congress to pass legislation to allow victims of sexual harassment in the military to report abuse to a third party agency.

EMBED More News Videos

Family plans to introduce the #IAmVanessaGuillen bill for victims of sexual harassment to report abuse outside the chain of command.



Aaron Davin Robinson, 20, was a fellow soldier who was believed to have killed Guillen, but he pulled a gun and shot himself earlier this month as police were trying to make contact with him.

A civilian suspected of helping Robinson dispose of Guillen's body has since been arrested. Cecily Aguilar, 22, has been charged with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
downtown lalos angelesvanessa guillenfort hoodu.s. & worldarmymissing personsoldier killed
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small plane makes emergency landing on 5 Fwy near OC
2nd stimulus check, trimmed jobless benefit in GOP stimulus proposal
Riverside County may have 100,000 COVID-19 cases, study says
LA County unveils 'three new Cs' in ongoing effort to control COVID-19 spread
Newsom announces $52M investment to help central CA counties
Ditka to anthem kneelers: "Get the hell out of the country"
9-year-old who died of COVID had no underlying conditions
Show More
Suspect arrested in shooting death of 17-year-old in Hollywood
Beutner: LAUSD will have better planning when online school year starts
Representatives demand $600 weekly unemployment payment extension
VIDEO: Woman uses racial slur towards Asian worker at NorCal USPS
Live updates: Briefings from public health and elected officials
More TOP STORIES News