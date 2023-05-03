Brush fire erupts in Santa Ana river bottom in Eastvale, spreads to at least 7 acres

EASTVALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are working to stop a vegetation fire that has burned at least seven acres in Eastvale.

NOTE: The video above is streaming the ABC7 Los Angeles 24x7 Streaming channel. An updated video on this story will be published soon.

According to the Riverside County Fire Department, about 5 to 7 acres of vegetation is currently burning in the Santa Ana river bottom in the 7700 block of Cobble Creek Drive.

No evacuations or injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.