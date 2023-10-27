Suspect kicks, hits victim with bolt cutters in Venice assault caught on camera

A brutal assault was caught on camera in Venice and the Los Angeles Police Department is hoping surveillance video will help them catch the two men responsible.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A brutal assault was caught on camera in Venice and the Los Angeles Police Department is hoping surveillance video will help them catch the two men responsible.

The incident happened back on Sept. 28 at 2 a.m. near the intersection of Speedway and Market Street.

Authorities say it started as some sort of argument between the victim and two suspects who were walking their bicycles, and it quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

One of the men punched the victim several times, knocking him to the ground - at which point he then kicked him in the head. When the victim got up, the man struck him with a pair of bolt cutters in the back of the head.

The victim survived but suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at (310) 482-6395.