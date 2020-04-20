Coronavirus California

Venice Beach Skate Park filled with sand to deter gatherings amid 'Safer at Home' order

The Recreation and Parks Department says, due to numerous violations, it had to be done.
VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- Anyone who showed up at the Venice Beach Skate Park over weekend found out it now looks like a giant sandbox.

City crews poured sand into the park to deter large gatherings during the Safer at Home orders.

The Recreation and Parks Department says, due to numerous violations, it had to be done.

San Clemente in South Orange County has also dumped sand into its public skate park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societylos angeles countyvenicevenice beachcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemicparkcovid 19 outbreakskateboardingcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Coronavirus threatens to shutter entire NoHo Arts District
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 600
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
Garcetti delivers State of the City: 'We are not broken'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man caught breaking into Disneyland temporary closure, police say
Garcetti to release budget proposal likely to include service cuts, furloughs
LAPD breaks up 50-person party in South LA
Garcetti delivers State of the City: 'We are not broken'
'Street medical teams' to test LA's homeless for COVID-19
Protesters call for rent cancellation outside Garcetti's home
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 600
Show More
Coronavirus threatens to shutter entire NoHo Arts District
Man posing as officer kills 16 in Canada shooting
Shake Shack says it will return $10 million PPP loan
Coronavirus: OC authorities report 25% increase in domestic violence calls
Michelle Obama to host weekly read along show during COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News