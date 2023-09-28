Suspected drunk driver arrested after hitting pedestrian on Venice Boardwalk

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was caught on video drinking a beer while driving down the Venice Boardwalk before he struck and injured a pedestrian, authorities said.

The driver, Israel DeAVila, was arrested on Monday for driving under the influence and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police say he was driving and drinking alcohol on Ocean Front Walk and struck the pedestrian at Rose Avenue. That person received minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Video taken by one witness shows a large crack and dent in the car's front windshield.

Once police arrived, DeAvila refused to get out of the car but they eventually got him out and took him into custody.