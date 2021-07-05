Man killed, woman hospitalized in Venice car-to-car shooting, rollover crash, LAPD says

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was killed and a woman was hospitalized early Monday morning after a shooter opened fire on their vehicle, which then crashed on a residential street in Venice, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Sixth and Brooks avenues, an LAPD spokesperson said.

According to investigators, the suspect pulled up to the victims' vehicle, opened fire and then drove off. Both victims, identified only as being in their 20s, were struck by gunfire.

The victim driver was able to operate their vehicle for a few blocks before it overturned in a crash near Lincoln Boulevard and Rose Court, police said. A nearby surveillance camera recorded video of the collision, which left the wrecked car in the front yard of a home.

The man in that vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman was transported to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Whether road rage was a factor in the incident was under investigation.

A description of the shooter, who remained at large, was not available.
