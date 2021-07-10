Crews clear out homeless encampments along Venice boardwalk

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10872426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Councilman Mike Bonin's initiative begins Monday to offer a voluntary path to permanent housing for all people living in encampments along Ocean Front Walk in Venice.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles city crews worked alongside several agencies to remove debris and personal items from homeless encampments along the Venice Boardwalk Friday.Crews began clearing out the boardwalk just after at 7 a.m. Those living in the encampments were given time to pack their belongings while crews cleaned up surrounding trash.Workers went from one end of the boardwalk and headed north to where the city meets Santa Monica."I think it's been too long and it's the beach. I mean, this is a tourist attraction isn't it? This is not conducive to tourists," Venice resident Paul Holman said.The city of Los Angeles is working with a number of agencies like the St. Joseph Center and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. Representatives went from tent to tent checking in on the men and women who lived there, asking them what they need.The St. Joseph Center, an agency that provides the poor and homeless with resources, says it's going to take them longer to pack and clean up the area. The agency told Eyewitness News the unhoused residents have more personal belongings than anticipated, and it will take time to move their belongings to storage.According to the city and agencies working on the clean-up, their efforts to clear out the boardwalk will take a few weeks.