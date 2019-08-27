Venice murder victim in his 70s was attacked with hammer, prosecutors say; suspects held on $2 million bail

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Prosecutors on Tuesday said that the victim in a murder investigation, a longtime Venice resident in his 70s, was attacked with a hammer. Meanwhile, three suspects in case are being held on $2 million bail.A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office told ABC7 that both John Schiefer and Shavonne Webster "personally used" what prosecutors described as "a deadly and dangerous weapon" in the killing of William Webb.Schiefer and Webster were both arrested last week, but their identities have not previously been confirmed. The victim's stepdaughter, Haena Worthing, was taken into custody on Monday.A burned body that was found Aug. 16 in a dry lake bed in Joshua Tree is believed to be Webb's, who lived in Venice's 100 block of Lighthouse Mall and was last seen the week of Aug. 12.