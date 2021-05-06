Venice residents frustrated over homeless encampments

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10537021" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A home in Venice was destroyed and a dog was killed in a fire early Wednesday morning and neighbors are questioning if it was linked to the growing presence of homeless encampments in the area.

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Residents of a Venice neighborhood continue to voice their frustration over growing homeless encampments in the area they say are becoming increasingly dangerous.One incident from earlier this week captured on video shows a small fiery explosion that ripped through a tent at an encampment on the Venice Beach boardwalk.Residents say it's the latest scene in a series of chaotic incidents, including fights, other fires and a shooting. They're demanding action from the city.L.A. City Councilman Mike Bonin represents the area. In a statement, Bonin addressed fires at homeless encampments, writing in part:"As we work to house people, we are also taking action to help minimize the fire risk in homeless encampments in Venice. Starting this week, LAFD West is adding resources exclusively to the Ocean Front Walk area in Venice to focus on proactively engaging with unhoused neighbors to prevent fire risks, as well as helping respond to emergencies."Bonin's statement also said another homeless housing project has opened at a former motel near Los Angeles International Airport, and the push to open tiny home villages and interim housing will continue.