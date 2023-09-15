'I was completely shocked:' Venice woman fears for safety after convicted stalker released

Talía Landman said when he was sentenced for stalking her, he told her that he would come back to kill her once he was released.

VENICE, Calif. (KABC) -- Talía Landman describes herself as an ultra-runner. Now, when she's out, she's constantly worried and watches her surroundings to make sure she's safe.

"I have pepper spray on me. I have this ring I wear that's by a brand called Go Guarded and it has a little knife in there in case I need to punch him or something, because he would ride his bike and sneak up on me," she said.

Landman is afraid of a man named David Kroll, whom she claims was homeless and hung out around her apartment. He started stalking her years ago and was sent to prison but was recently released.

Landman said she didn't know he was free until a few days ago when neighbors sent her pictures of Kroll near her home wearing an ankle bracelet.

"I was completely shocked," she said. "I was in a state of disbelief, I almost didn't believe it, because I was supposed to be notified."

She then went on social media to tell others what was happening. According to Kroll's criminal record, there are a number of incidents involving him dating back to 2008.

Landman said in her case, Kroll was convicted of stalking in April 2022. She said when he was sentenced to six years in prison, he had a violent outburst in court.

"He got belligerent in the court room, he stood up, he banged on the table, turned around and looked at me and promised me that he would come back to kill me once he was released," said Landman.

Landman isn't sure where Kroll is now.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation told Eyewitness News Kroll received credits for time served and was released on June 28. However, the department said it can't comment on specific victims and if they were notified.

Landman feels the system has let her down.

"They have failed me in so many ways. It was such a circus, and I'm almost not even shocked that this happened," she said.

Landman said she is going to move away from Venice and Los Angeles County, all because she just doesn't feel safe.