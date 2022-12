LAPD SWAT responding to man barricaded with knife or sword near Abbot Kinney in Venice

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An LAPD SWAT team is responding to a Venice location where a man is reportedly barricaded in a building armed with a sword or knife.

The incident was first reported at 12:26 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue, near Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

There have not been any reports of injuries. The man is described as a burglary suspect.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more details become available.