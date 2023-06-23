Mother sought by authorities after giving birth in Ventura parking lot, abandoning newborn baby

Employees say they saw the mother give birth and then sever the umbilical cord and run away.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- An abandoned newborn baby was found in a Ventura parking lot early Friday morning, authorities said, prompting a search for the child's mother after she gave birth outside an industrial facility and fled the scene.

Officers located the infant after workers heard the mother screaming in an alley and then saw her giving birth shortly before 1 a.m., according to the Ventura Police Department. The employees then called 911.

The bakery is located in an industrial complex in the 4200 block of Transport Street. According to investigators, the woman placed the infant on the ground, severed the umbilical cord and quickly ran away from the area. She appeared to be homeless.

The baby appeared healthy and was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where the child was listed in stable condition.

Police conducted an extensive search for the woman but were unable to locate her. A detailed description was not available. Investigators expressed concern that she might be in need of medical attention.

Authorities issued a reminder that California has a "Safe Surrender" program, in which a parent or person with lawful custody can safely surrender a baby confidentially, and without fear of prosecution, within 72 hours of birth, at various locations, including hospitals and fire stations. More information and additional Safe Surrender locations are available at cdss.ca.gov.