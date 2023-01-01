Surveillance video shows DUI suspect slam into Ventura home

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the moment a DUI suspect slammed a vehicle into the front of a home in Ventura.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday at the home near Jamestown Street and Mercer Avenue, according to the Ventura Police Department. A neighbor's camera captured the driver fleeing the scene on foot right after.

An off-duty police officer who was in the area managed to track him down. When other officers responded to arrest the man, police say he was drunk and attempted to swing at one of them while being detained.

Police identified the man as Michael Souter, a registered sex offender. He was charged with DUI, misdemeanor hit-and-run, as well as attempted assault on an officer.

Nobody inside the home that he crashed into was hurt.