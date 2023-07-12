Ventura County binational education program teaches children about their Mexican heritage

The program, which was designed for children of migrant workers, helps the kids learn about Mexican culture, food and language.

SOMSI, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of Southern Californians are both proud Americans and proud Mexicans. For many of them, it's not only about being a dual national, but it's also about being bicultural.

That's precisely what a summer program in Ventura County is trying to achieve: teaching the children of migrant farm workers about their Mexican heritage while also diving into lessons about science, technology and math.

"Kids are happier," said Rio School District Assistant Superintendent for Educational Services Oscar Hernandez. "Kids are learning more in-depth about their culture, about their language."

In the program, two bilingual teachers from Mexico are helping children from 19 school districts learn about Mexican culture, food and language.

Norma Tizapan, a teacher from Tlaxaca, said that the mission of the program is that the kids "don't forget who they are, and why they are here" along with reminding them of their purpose in life.

Eight-year-old Isabella immigrated to the United States and said she loves the program's focus on art.

"Reading about books from Mexico and, like, looking at clothes from Mexico," she explained.

Meanwhile, 11-year-old Isaac, whose parents emigrated from Mexico, said learning more Spanish helps him speak with his family at home.

"It is our culture, and if we don't know a lot about it, then how can we really say that it is our culture if we don't know a lot about it?" he said.

Only four counties in California have programs like this. The program is a collaboration between Ventura County, the California Department of Education, the Somis Union School District, and Mexico's education agency.

There are roughly 30 students enrolled in the program, ranging from 3rd graders to 5th graders. It also teaches English to the students.

The binational program started July 3 and goes until July 20.