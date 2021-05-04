Society

Ventura building fully inclusive play area for kids of all abilities

The city of Ventura is building its first fully inclusive play area, designed for children of all abilities.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Ventura just began construction on its first fully inclusive play area.

It will be designed for children of all abilities and will be located at Arroyo Verde Park.

The play area will have gathering places, a play structure, swings, hammocks, balance beams, a sensory garden, a motion-inclusive carousel, sensory wall, embankment climbers, music play areas and more.



Families, community members, medical professionals and playground manufacturers provided input into the playground's design, city officials said. Through these conversations, park designers developed an adaptive play space where children of all abilities can play together.

"The Arroyo Verde Park play area is the city's first all-inclusive playground," said Mayor Sofia Rubalcava in a statement. "This space will be a place where everyone in the community can come out to have fun and experience the joy of community connection and play, regardless of ability or age."

In 2017, Arroyo Verde Park's main play structure was destroyed in the Thomas Fire. Rather than rebuild the same structure, the city decided to re-imagine the space and create the first fully inclusive play area in Ventura, officials said.

Construction for the new 10,750 square foot playground began on Monday, and it is set to open this fall.

For more information, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov.
