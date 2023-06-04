WATCH LIVE

Ventura's Patagonia ranked as most loved company in US, Trader Joe's 4th, according to new poll

FTX, the bankrupt crypto company accused of fraud, ranked second-to-last.

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Sunday, June 4, 2023 12:55AM
Ventura's Patagonia ranked as most loved company in US, poll finds
The clothing company Patagonia, which is based in Ventura, has been rated the most loved company in the United States, a new Axios/Harris poll found.

The clothing company Patagonia, which is based in Ventura, has been rated the number one most loved company in the United States, a new Axios/Harris poll found.

Costco, John Deere, Monrovia-based Trader Joe's and Chick-fil-a made up the top five in the poll.

The poll gauged the reputation of the 100 most visible brands in the country.

The bottom five had Meta ranked 96th, followed by Twitter, the Fox Corporation, FTX and the Trump Organization.

The poll also found that an airline company did not make the top 50 in the rankings.

