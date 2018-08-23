Verizon acknowledges it limited data speed for firefighters battling Mendocino Complex Fire

Verizon Wireless is being criticized for slowing down firefighters' internet communications during the massive Mendocino Complex Fire.

By ABC7.com staff
KQED reports Verizon has acknowledged that it wrongly limited data speed to the Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Verizon said it slowed service because the county had reached its monthly data capacity.

The county first disclosed the issue in support of a lawsuit seeking to restore net neutrality rules.
