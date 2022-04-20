Verizon raising its minimum wage to $20 an hour

The company said existing employees on any of those teams who currently make less than $20 an hour will get their pay raised to the new rate automatically.
Verizon is also offering a sign-on bonus for retail specialist and assistant manager positions.
"Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well," said Krista Bourne, the COO for the Verizon Consumer Group. "These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment."
According to Verizon, it's also adding premium pay differentials for assistant managers who work on holidays, Sundays and those who are bilingual.