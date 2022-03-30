scam

Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's own cellphones

Verizon says it's aware of these messages and is now working with law enforcement to stop the fraudulent activity.
EMBED <>More Videos

Verizon customers report spam text messages coming from user's phones

If you've gotten a mysterious message on your cellphone that looks like it came from your own phone number, do not click on the link.

Verizon customers have reported receiving these messages over the past several days.

The texts say "Your bill is paid" and "There's a gift for you."

RELATED: Zelle scam: Bank impostor taunts California woman after stealing $3,500 using her name
EMBED More News Videos

How are scammers able to take over your Zelle account -- all while sounding like a real bank employee? Here's how one woman found out, the hard way.



Many people have reported the scam texts, and have raised the issue with Verizon.



Verizon says it's aware of these messages and is now working with law enforcement to stop the fraudulent activity.

It's not clear who is sending the texts.

This type of spam is often used by hackers to gain access to sensitive information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologymysterynationaliphoneverizontextingscamscellphoneu.s. & worldscaminvestigationtext messagessafe from scamsinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
SCAM
Bank impostor taunts CA woman after stealing in latest Zelle scam
'Blessing scam': 2 arrested in Pico-Union after string of robberies
Fake heiress Anna Sorokin expected to be deported
CA mom goes into premature labor after EDD freezes benefits
TOP STORIES
Will Smith refused to leave Oscars, broke conduct code, Academy says
Be Well OC Mobile brings mental heath care to those in need
Bruce Willis 'stepping away' from acting after aphasia diagnosis
Betty White's Carmel-by-the-Sea home lists for $7.9 million
Man convicted of sexually assaulting Chapman University student
6.9 magnitude earthquake strikes east of Australia, USGS says
The Wanted singer Tom Parker dies at 33
Show More
Woman fatally shot in neck at El Sereno apartment building, LAPD says
LA City Council lifts proof of COVID vaccination mandate
Agents seized more than 1,400 illegal guns in 2021, California AG says
5 sought after smash-and-grab robbery at Paramount jewelry store
Man involved in Chowchilla bus kidnapping approved for parole
More TOP STORIES News