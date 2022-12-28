WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 2 children and adult injured as Mustang becomes wedged under truck in Vernon

Wednesday, December 28, 2022 12:41AM
VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was killed and two children and another adult were critically injured as a Mustang became wedged under a tractor trailer in a Vernon collision.

The incident happened Tuesday just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Bandini Boulevard and Bonnie Beach Place.

Officials said one person was declared dead at the scene. Two children and another adult were rushed to a local trauma center.

Aerial footage showed the roof of the Mustang sheared off as the vehicle was wedged underneath the semi.

It was not immediately clear if wet roads caused by Tuesday's rainfall were a contributing factor. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

