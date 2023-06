High-speed chase causes Jeep to fly into air and crash into fence in Vernon

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- Surveillance video captured the heart-pounding moment a pursuit suspect slammed into a passing Jeep!

The impact sent the SUV flipping through the air and crashing into a fence in Vernon.

Everybody, including the innocent jeep driver, survived.

The video showed at least two of the pursuit suspects running away from the scene.

Moments later, a third man, scrambled under the fence and limped away from the crash as well.

All three suspects have been arrested.