Fatal police shooting in Vernon leads to multi-agency investigation

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-agency task force is on scene at what appears to be a meat packing house after a person was fatally shot by police Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred at the 5600 block of District Boulevard in Vernon.
It is unclear if it was a Bell police officer or Vernon police officer involved in the shooting, but multiple agencies were on scene to investigate.
A covered body could be seen on the top of the stairs outside the building where the shooting occurred.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.