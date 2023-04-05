WATCH LIVE

Fatal police shooting in Vernon leads to multi-agency investigation

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 3:41PM
A fatal police shooting in Vernon is being investigated by multiple agencies.

VERNON, Calif. (KABC) -- A multi-agency task force is on scene at what appears to be a meat packing house after a person was fatally shot by police Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at the 5600 block of District Boulevard in Vernon.

It is unclear if it was a Bell police officer or Vernon police officer involved in the shooting, but multiple agencies were on scene to investigate.

A covered body could be seen on the top of the stairs outside the building where the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

