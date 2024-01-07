Family of woman whose body was found in car trunk after fire in Lancaster speaks out for first time

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- The heartbroken family of a woman whose stabbed and burned body was found in a car at a Lancaster home is speaking out for the time as they try to find peace and justice.

Just five days before Christmas, the body of 27-year-old Veronica Aguilar was found in the trunk of a burned car after firefighters extinguished a fire.

Aguilar was a beloved 2nd grade teacher and a UCLA graduate. Through tears on Saturday, her brother, Alejandro Aguilar Garibay, shared memories of his sister and remembered their special bond.

"My little sister was my best friend," he said.

The man accused of killing Aguilar - 37-year-old Matthew Switalski - has been charged with murder. Aguilar's body was found inside a car at his home.

A Lancaster man was charged with murder and arson in the death of a woman whose burned and stabbed body was found in a car at the suspect's home.

Last month, prosecutors revealed in court that Aguilar was found with multiple stab wounds to her neck and chest, in addition to severe burns on her face.

They also said Switalski was seen leaving the burning home in a truck that had a trailer attached.

He was eventually tracked down to a campsite at Lake Isabella in Kern County, where he was discovered to be carrying $25,000 in cash. Investigators believe he had emptied a bank account that he shared with his father.

Aguilar was believed to be Switalski's girlfriend.

Her mother, Maria Aguilar Garibay, recalled the last time she saw them together.

"The last time they were here, they said, 'We're leaving.' They gave me a hug, she smiled at me, and that will always stay with me,'" she said.

Authorities accuse Switalski of murdering Aguilar while he was free on bond after being arrested in connection with an unrelated sexual assault case.

Switalski was initially being held on $10 million bail but the judge revoked bail last month. He did not enter a plea that day as his arraignment was continued.

Hours before the fire, neighbors reported hearing a "bloodcurdling scream" in the direction of the suspect's home, and then later they heard the sounds of an explosion shortly before seeing the flames.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Switalski was charged with one count of murder and one count of arson of an inhabited structure or property.

"Unfortunately, we had to experience what this guy is capable of," said the victim's brother. "There's no getting my sister back, but if there's a way to protect everybody else, that's what I want."

Meanwhile, a public candlelight vigil for Aguilar has been scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17, at 5 p.m. at Anaverde Park in Palmdale.