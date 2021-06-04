Veterans now eligible for vaccine-incentive lottery

The state's vaccine-incentive lottery, with big cash prizes, is open to virtually all Californians, but only if they got vaccinated at a site that reports to the state registry.
The problem was that VA hospitals didn't report there; they report directly to the CDC, which meant people who got shots that way wouldn't quality for the lottery.
A VA administrator got on the issue, and as a result, more than 200,000 vets and VA health workers have now been added to the state registry, making them eligible for the lottery.