Murrieta salutes veterans with annual parade, Field of Honor

MURRIETA, Calif. (KABC) -- Murrieta residents packed the streets Friday to pay tribute to those who served the nation for the city's 20th annual Veterans Day Parade.

Marching bands, local students and clubs all honored veterans, in addition to a military flyover.

"I served in the Marines for 30 years," said one veteran at the event. "I retired 10 years ago. To show my kids how important veterans are to the country means something special to me."

At the end of the parade route, there were more than 2,000 flags placed for the annual Field of Honor.

The Field of Honor, organized by the Rotary Club in partnership with the city, pays tribute to those who served or are currently serving in the military, as well as members of law enforcement, first responders, in addition to personal and local heroes.