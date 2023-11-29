Veterinarinan volunteers time to care for animals on LA's Skid Row

For 12 years, Dr. Kwane Stewart has been giving free care and medication to the pets of Skid Row.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several times a month, Dr. Kwane Stewart, a veterinarian from San Diego, drives to Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles.

He walks around looking for pets cared for by the homeless.

"In many cases, they're loved more. The commitment is stronger," Stewart said.

For 12 years, Stewart has been giving free medical care and medication to the pets of Skid Row.

On a recent visit, he came across a young man with a puppy in bad shape.

"It's four months old. It had intestinal parasites. Worms. Very common in puppies. But with that one simple pill I gave, a deworming pill, within the next few days, that puppy should start to put on weight and thrive," Stewart said.

Tyrone Tray Richards says the dog had been abandoned.

"Not human... for a person to just leave a dog like this and not take care of him and not feed him and just throw him out on the street," said Richards.

Steven Otero is grateful after Stewart helped his dog Daisy.

"Prescribing medicine, giving medicine, giving food, giving love. All that stuff costs money. That's why veterinarians charge a lot of money and he doesn't charge anything. He comes to them," said Otero. "If you don't think that that is love, you guys don't know what love is."

Stewart realized the animals also need consistent nutrition. He's recently started a dog food pantry, loaded with bags and bags of dog food and all taken on an honor system.

People who see his work and donate to his charity Project Street Vet fund his supplies and medication.

"Apparently I've inspired a small drove of other veterinarians and nurses and technicians who are doing this now in their cities," said Dr. Stewart. "We're going to be launching in New York City next month."

In addition, it's because of his work that Dr. Kwane Stewart has been nominated as one of the top 10 "CNN heroes of the year".