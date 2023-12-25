Antelope Valley-based Vets 4 Veterans serves those who served their country

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- An Antelope Valley organization founded by veterans works to help and empower other vets who may be going through tough times.

Vets 4 Veterans provides a wide range of services and support, including food and scholarships.

"We are our brother's keeper," says Gerry Rice, president of Vets 4 Veterans. "We feel there's an obligation to help others. And there's healing in that."

At one recent event in Lancaster, the group boxed up 50 meals to hand out to veterans around the community.

The need is critical during a time of sharply rising food prices.

Marine veteran Delbert Jones has experienced the need firsthand. He's disabled and diabetic and says the monthly food deliveries make a huge difference.

"It's like no one out there cares, and these Vets 4 Veterans, they care," Jones says.

Rice says the mission hearkens back to how active military members supported each other in the service.

"We had each other's backs back in the day, back in wartime, and we still have each other's backs."