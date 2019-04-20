Glendale triple shooting: Victims identified as shooter remains at large

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Friday released the names of the three men killed in a shooting at a home in Glendale.

Gunfire was reported at 12:17 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Columbia Drive in the Adams Hill neighborhood, where Glendale police officers made the gruesome discovery.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Leon Gough II, 36-year-old Deandre Tyronne Sims and 35-year-old Christian Marty Moukam.

Investigators believe at least one of the victims lived at the residence, possibly as a renter. There was no sign of a break-in, police said.

Authorities are investigating the deaths as homicides but have not released any suspect information.
"Right now, the only individuals that we have are the three victims that are inside," police Sgt. Dan Suttles told reporters in an interview at the scene. "We have no other residents, no other witnesses."

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.

