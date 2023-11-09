WATCH LIVE

Deputy, suspect hospitalized after report of 'terrorist threats' leads to confrontation in IE

Thursday, November 9, 2023 10:09PM
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy and a suspect were hospitalized Thursday morning after a confrontation outside a gym in Victorville, authorities said.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of "terrorist threats" at a gym in the 14600 block of Valley Center Drive, just east of the 15 Freeway, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, identified only as a man, exited the business as the deputies arrived.

"A lethal force encounter took place," Mara Rodriguez, the sheriff's spokeswoman, said in a statement. No other details about the confrontation were immediately released.

The deputy and the suspect were transported to hospitals, Rodriguez said. Their conditions were unknown.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.

