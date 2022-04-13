Victorville mall shooting: Store owner mistakenly shot 9-year-old girl while firing at shoplifters

Victorville mall shop owner shot girl, 9, while firing at shoplifters

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man has been arrested for mistakenly shooting a 9-year-old girl as he chased two shoplifters out of his store in a Victorville mall Tuesday evening, authorities say.

Marqel Cockrell, a co-owner of Sole Addicts, fired multiple shots in the shoplifter's direction but missed and struck the girl instead, according to the Victorville Police Department. Cockrell fled the scene after the shooting and was later found by Nevada Highway Patrol.

The 20-year-old, of Adelanto, was booked at the Clark County Jail for attempted murder and is being held on $1,000,000.

The young girl, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital and was last described as being in stable condition. Social media posts that appear to be from the girl's family say she was shot three times in the arm and is expected to be OK.

Authorities are searching for a gunman who shot a 9-year-old girl at a mall in Victorville Tuesday evening.



A report of a shooting was received by authorities around 6:30 p.m. at the Mall of Victor Valley, located at 14400 Bear Valley Rd Ste 735.

Stores went into lockdown, with employees and customers sheltering inside. A heavy law enforcement presence was outside the Barnes & Noble store, and customers were seen gathering at a vestibule inside a nearby Macy's store as deputies conducted a search of the area.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department evacuated the mall during the preliminary search for the shooter.

The incident set off panic among workers and customers in the area.

"We were scared. We were just waiting for someone to get us out," said Silemyr Valle, a worker at the mall.

