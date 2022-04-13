9-year-old girl wounded in shooting at Victorville mall; gunman on the loose

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are searching for a gunman who opened fire at a mall in Victorville, wounding a 9-year-old girl and prompting a lockdown of stores Tuesday evening.A report of a shooting was received by authorities around 6:30 p.m. near a Barnes & Noble store at the Mall of Victor Valley, located at 14400 Bear Valley Rd Ste 735.Stores were ordered to go on lockdown, with employees and customers sheltering inside.The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department also attempted to clear the mall as the shooter remained at large.Eyewitness News has learned a 9-year-old girl was shot and transported to a hospital, but her condition is unknown.It's unclear if there are more victims. Further details were not immediately available.A heavy law enforcement presence was outside the Barnes & Noble store, and customers were seen gathering at a vestibule inside a nearby Macy's store as deputies were conducting a search of the area.