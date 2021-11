VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting outside the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville Friday evening, police said.The shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. near a Red Robin restaurant outside the mall located at 14400 Bear Valley Rd.Victorville police said the other two victims, an adult and a juvenile, were transported by ambulance to a hospital after being shot. Their condition is unknown.Further details, including a suspect description, were not immediately released.The investigation is ongoing.