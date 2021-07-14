Victorville police find cache of weapons, including multiple AR-15-style rifles, in stolen vehicle

By ABC7.com staff
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested and a large cache of weapons and ammunition was seized after police in Victorville searched a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Bakersfield.

Officers on Tuesday located the stolen 2010 Chevrolet Avalanche parked outside a hotel in the 12100 block of Mariposa Road, according to the Victorville Police Department. The only man inside the car, Adrian Jimenez, was detained without incident.

During their search of the vehicle, police found multiple duffle bags containing numerous AR-15-style rifles, about 300 rounds of ammunition, a stun gun, "law enforcement type body armor," handcuffs and replica law enforcement badges, authorities said.

They also found a loaded handgun.

Jimenez, identified as a 52-year-old Los Angeles transient, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and multiple firearms offenses.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Victorville police at (760) 241-2911 or the We-Tip Hotline at (800) 782-7463 for those who wish to remain anonymous.



