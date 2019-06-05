VIDEO: Bicyclist spotted riding on busy L.A. freeway

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A bicyclist was caught on camera riding on a Southern California freeway in a dangerous and illegal stunt.
Jake Asner shot the video Monday afternoon on the 101 Freeway near Highland Avenue. The man, who didn't appear to be wearing a helmet, was seen casually riding in the center lane, right in the middle of passing vehicles.
The California Highway Patrol says they responded to emergency calls about the cyclist, but when officers got to the area, the man was gone.
According to the California Department of Transportation, about 1,000 miles of the more than 4,000 miles of California freeways is open to bicyclists. Those sections are usually in rural areas.
