Video: Big rig plows through several cars in deadly pile-up on 5 Freeway in NorCal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) -- A violent and deadly pile-up involving a big rig and multiple vehicles in Northern California was caught on video as it unfolded.The big rig was traveling on the 5 Freeway in Sacramento when it slammed into the back of a dark-sedan. That set off a chain reaction involving more than six vehicles as it continued to barrel down the freeway at a forceful speed.The oversized big rig eventually tipped over and blocked all of the southbound lanes.One person was killed in the pile-up and two others suffered only minor injuries. Officials don't believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.