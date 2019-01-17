VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

EMBED </>More Videos

Shocking video shows the moment a semi-truck slammed through a center divider and hit a vehicle while on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim Wednesday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Shocking video shows the moment a semi-truck hit a vehicle and slammed through a center divider while on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim Wednesday.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. near the 55 Freeway. Authorities said the big rig was traveling eastbound on the 91, west of Lakeview Avenue, when it hit the vehicle next to it. It then lost control, veered left and crashed into the center divider. The semi then punctured through, onto the westbound lanes of the 91.

Two other vehicles were hit by debris from the crash.

One person was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The wreck, which shut down the fast-track lanes, was cleared shortly before 4 p.m.
Related Topics:
freewaysemi crashcrashcaught on cameraAnaheimOrange County
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Striking teachers, LAUSD returning to bargaining table Thursday
SoCal to see one more day of heavy rain before skies clear
Rockslide shuts down Malibu Canyon Road, injures 1
2 escape truck that crashed into canal ahead of more rain
La Tuna Canyon Road shut down due to rocks, debris
2 SoCal couples struggle with LAUSD strike and shutdown
Lockdown lifted at College of the Canyons after report of person with gun
2 dogs killed in Yorba Linda duplex fire, officials say
Show More
VIDEO: Suspects steal safe, jewelry, cash from Encino home
Man sought after attempted child abduction in Calabasas
Angels renew Anaheim stadium lease for another year
Class in session for A.J. Michalka in "Schooled"
IE attempted rape suspect caught after dropping booking docs
More News