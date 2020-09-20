VIDEO: Bobcat Fire spawns 'smokenado' near Big Pine amid strong winds

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6415445" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Though Southern California is no stranger to wildfires, one natural phenomena that can occur amid the smoke and flames can still be an usual sight.

Two weeks after the Bobcat Fire erupted in the Angeles National Forest, the 99,428-acre blaze has left a path of destruction in the San Gabriel Mountains region.

A "smokenado" was captured on camera twisting into the sky near Big Pine as the nearly 100,000-acre Bobcat Fire continued to rage nearby.The incredible video was caught near Big Pine Highway and Largo Vista.Strong, erratic winds have been a major factor in spreading the blaze, which erupted in the Angeles National Forest on Sept. 6.Fire officials say those winds have been fueling the blaze as it moves north.The raging inferno continued its march Sunday across the San Gabriel Mountains and burned semi-rural properties in the community of Juniper Hills. The fire scorched 99,428 acres as of Sunday morning.Containment of the blaze remains at 15%. Full containment is not expected until Oct. 30, officials say.