VIDEO: Body cam shows deadly officer-involved shooting in San Francisco

Body cam footage released by the San Francisco Police Department shows a standoff that ended in the death of 19-year-old Jesus Delgado. (San Francisco Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KABC) --
Body cam footage released Monday shows a fatal shootout in San Francisco between police and an armed robbery suspect.

The video shows police shooting and killing 19-year-old Jesus Delgado.

Officers said they were flagged down by two people who said they had been robbed. When police tracked down the getaway car, Delgado was in the trunk.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, officers asked Delgado in English and Spanish to show his hands, but Delgado did not respond to the commands.

After police fired a "less-lethal" beanbag shot, Delgado pointed a gun out of the trunk and fired at police, leading to the shootout.

Officers fired 99 rounds and Delgado was shot 25 times.

The footage was released by police during a town hall in the Mission District designed to answer questions about the shooting that occurred last week.
