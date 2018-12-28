VIDEO: Brother of fallen Newman Cpl. Ron Singh tearfully thanks law enforcement after suspect arrested

Reggie Singh, brother of fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil 'Ron' Singh, tearfully thanked deputies after an arrest was made in the case. (KGO-TV)

NEWMAN, Calif. --
The brother of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh tearfully thanked law enforcement officers who worked day and night to arrest a suspect in the case.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga was taken into custody in Kern County early Friday morning.

Here's a transcription of Reggie Singh's emotional statement at the news conference:

"Please bear with me, this is not easy for me. Ronil Singh was my older brother.

"Yes, he's not coming back, but there's a lot of people out there that miss him. And a lot of law enforcement people that I don't know, who worked days and nights to make this happen. I'd like to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to make this happen.

"I wish I could thank all the law enforcement agencies, Homeland Security in San Francisco, everyone. I was waiting for this to happen.

"I'd like to thank you (for) working day and night to make this happen. Thank you."

A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made several different ways:

In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)

Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund

PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307

Online:
www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html

The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.
