NEWMAN, Calif. --The brother of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh tearfully thanked law enforcement officers who worked day and night to arrest a suspect in the case.
Gustavo Perez Arriaga was taken into custody in Kern County early Friday morning.
Here's a transcription of Reggie Singh's emotional statement at the news conference:
"Please bear with me, this is not easy for me. Ronil Singh was my older brother.
"Yes, he's not coming back, but there's a lot of people out there that miss him. And a lot of law enforcement people that I don't know, who worked days and nights to make this happen. I'd like to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to make this happen.
"I wish I could thank all the law enforcement agencies, Homeland Security in San Francisco, everyone. I was waiting for this to happen.
"I'd like to thank you (for) working day and night to make this happen. Thank you."
A memorial fund has been set up for Corporal Singh. Donations can be made several different ways:
In person:
Any West America Bank Branch to the Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund (Newman Police Department)
Mailed to:
Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association
Corporal Ronil Singh Memorial Fund
PO Box 2314
Ceres, CA 95307
Online:
www.stanislaussworn.com/donation.html
The Stanislaus Sworn Deputies Association says please be aware there are NO other approved or authorized memorial fund or online fundraising accounts that will be established.