VIDEO: Cameras capture Downey fatal shooting suspect

DOWNEY, Calif. (KABC) -- New surveillance video released Thursday shows the suspect wanted for the shooting and killing of a beloved convenience store co-owner in Downey.

Surveillance video shows the moment the gunman runs into the Downey liquor store. He enters the store wearing a leather jacket, gloves and glasses. Video from neighboring businesses shows the suspect running back out just moments later.

Longtime customers say the suspect doesn't appear to be local.

"We wanted to see who it was, you know, because we lived down here our whole lives, but he looks very unfamiliar," said Downey resident Jennifer Torres.

The tragedy unfolded two days ago, when 44-year-old Gurpreet Singh was gunned down inside the ASL Liquor Market.

Customers say Singh took over the store about a year and a half ago and was good to the people he served. They say he was a military veteran and was always working at the store he co-owned.

"I've been coming here for two or three years, and he just was good to the community, he always looks out," said Downey employee Tiffany Gudino. "If anybody needs something, they don't have money, he'll go ahead and spot them. He was just really nice."
