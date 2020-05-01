Video captures woman brutally beaten with bat by man in Corona

Disturbing video shows the violent attack of a woman who was beaten with a baseball bat by a man in Corona.
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- WARNING: The above video contains graphic footage that some viewers may find disturbing.

Disturbing video shows the violent attack of a woman who was beaten with a baseball bat by a man in Corona Tuesday.

A witness said the woman went into Jerry's Liquor store in the 500 block of E. 6th Street and was asked to leave, but she began to break things, including a store window.

The man, who apparently works at the store, grabbed a bat, chased the woman outside and began hitting her a number of times as she screamed.

The witness said the woman is apparently known in the neighborhood for breaking the windows of local businesses and has a mental illness.

Corona police arrived after the beating and took the woman into custody, according to the witness. She was later treated for her injuries at a hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

On Thursday, police returned to the scene and arrested the man.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside countyassaultattack
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
OC cities filing legal action against Newsom beach closure
Newsom orders all OC beaches closed after seeing large crowds
Coronavirus devastates Azusa household, kills family patriarch
1 dead after officer-involved shooting near downtown LA
COVID-19 death toll rises to 4 inmates at Terminal Island prison
Sex offender rearrested days after release from OC Jail
2 boys, woman found dead in Apple Valley; boyfriend arrested
Show More
LA man launches effort to donate 1 million masks
More than 1,000 face masks dumped on Bay Area freeway
Dodgers offer ticket refunds for postponed home games
Grocery chains place limits on meat amid shortage concerns
19% of the CA workforce file for unemployment, many haven't received benefits
More TOP STORIES News