Disturbing video shows thieves robbing driver after 'intentional' crash on 10 Freeway in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A disturbing video posted on social media shows a driver being robbed by a group of thieves in broad daylight after a violent crash on the 10 Freeway in South Los Angeles.

The incident occurred shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and is being investigated as a vehicular assault with robbery, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told ABC7.

The driver of a black Dodge Caravan "intentionally crashed" into a black Alfa Romeo sedan on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Arlington Avenue, according to CHP.

A driver or passenger in a passing vehicle recorded the clip. It begins with at least four masked individuals -- each wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts -- exiting a minivan and running toward a wrecked and smoking car on the right shoulder. The driver of the car is seen kneeling with both hands in the air.

The robbers appear to ransack the victim's car as a man standing nearby appears to record the crime on his cellphone.

That man, who didn't want to show his face on camera, spoke to Eyewitness News.

"It seems like they knew what he had in his car... I felt really bad for him, I though it was over for him but he did the right thing," the witness said. "He put his hands up, let them take what they took and that's the safest way he could've done it."

The witness added that the whole thing felt like something out of a movie.

"But it was as real as it gets. Because that's how it is in Los Angeles."

CHP says the suspects, who were armed with a hammer and crowbar, fled in a white Chevrolet Malibu and were last seen traveling eastbound on the 10.

No injuries were reported, the CHP said. The suspects remain at large after fleeing the scene.

A Ford Mustang was also struck during the incident.

It's unknown what was stolen or if there's a connection between the suspects and the victim.

CHP continues to investigate.