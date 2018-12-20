VIDEO: Doorbell camera spots armed suspected burglars at front door of Covina home

EMBED </>More Videos

A Covina homeowner's doorbell camera may have saved him from two possible burglars armed with a gun, brass knuckles and a tire iron.

COVINA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Covina resident's doorbell camera may have saved him from two possible burglars armed with a gun, brass knuckles and a tire iron - right outside his front door.

The two suspects, who wore hoods over their heads and what appeared to be bandanas on their faces, walked up to the front door of the home located in the 1500 block of East Algrove Street around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

One suspect was armed with a chrome revolver while the other held brass knuckles in his right fist and a tire iron in his left hand.

The men knocked on the door repeatedly and was captured on the homeowner's Ring doorbell camera. The resident inside the home saw the men on the video and immediately called police.

The suspects continued knocking for approximately one minute before fleeing the scene in a white panel van. The van left eastbound toward Starglen Drive, and the vehicle was gone before officers arrived.

If you have any information about this incident, you're urged to contact Detective Tim Statler at (626) 384-5622 or tstatler@covinaca.gov.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on videoattempted robberyCovinaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAX offers tips for holiday travel
Mysterious light seen in the sky above California
Judge declines to dismiss sex assault case against Weinstein
VIDEO: Skull-masked suspects accused of burglarizing dozens
Mexico to let migrants remain while US asylum claims proceed
VIDEO: 5-year-old boy cries for help after being left alone on bus
Video shows possible suspect in DTLA stabbing
Dog mauling in Anza prompts sweep of stray dogs
Show More
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump wall
110th Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade kicks off
Annual Rose Parade expected to have tight security
Selfie-related hand injuries becoming more common
Suspect dies after allegedly pushing teen onto train tracks
More News