Video: Drivers do burnouts, shut down 118 Freeway near Porter Ranch

PORTER RANCH, Calif. (KABC) -- Video from a Los Angeles area freeway shows drivers performing dangerous stunts over the weekend.
The incident, which occurred during broad daylight on May 4, brought traffic on the 118 Freeway near Porter Ranch to a standstill.
These freeway shutdowns have become commonplace on Cinco de Mayo.
No one was arrested and there were no reports of injuries.
