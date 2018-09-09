VIDEO: El Monte armed robbery suspect sought by police

EMBED </>More Videos

El Monte police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on camera robbing a liquor store in the area.

By ABC7.com staff
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) --
El Monte police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who was caught on camera robbing a liquor store in the area.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Ace Liquor store in the 3300 block of Tyler Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the suspect walked in, pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded money from the register.

The clerk handed the robber $500 cash and merchandise. He was not injured in the incident.

The suspect was last seen running northbound on Tyler Avenue. No suspect vehicle was captured on camera but because the suspect pulled off his hoodie, police were able to get a clear shot of his face.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect was urged to contact the El Monte Police Department at 626-258-8635.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberysurveillance videocaught on cameraEl MonteLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fork Fire: Brush fire prompts evacuations above Azusa
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 210 Fwy in La Canada Flintridge
Forward progress stopped on brush fire near Lancaster
VIDEO: Man rescued after 40-foot fall in abandoned military base
Serena Williams fined $17,000 for U.S. Open code violations
Mac Miller fans gather for vigil in Fairfax District to honor rapper
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Several people fall ill at wedding near Moreno Valley
Show More
2 players kneel for anthem, Kaepernick tweets to thank them
Florence becomes hurricane, heads toward the Carolinas
Times Serena Williams was at odds with U.S. Open match officials
VIDEO: OC firefighters help dog down cliff in Dana Point
OC authorities ask for public's help in finding missing girl
More News