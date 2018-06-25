VIDEO: Fight breaks out between employees and customer at West Hollywood McDonald's

Video shows a wild scene between a customer and employees throwing food items at each other inside a McDonald's in West Hollywood. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
An altercation captured on video inside a McDonald's in West Hollywood shows a wild scene between employees and a customer throwing items at each other.

Witnesses said the fight happened a couple days ago on North La Brea Avenue.

The video shows a customer and an employee arguing at the register and throwing what appears to be food items at each other from close range.

Another employee shortly after starts throwing items at the customer from behind the counter as well.

The fight, which lasted less than a minute, continues with employees and the customer throwing items at each other before the customer leaves the restaurant.

It is not clear what led up to the fight.

Police said they haven't taken any reports from the restaurant.
