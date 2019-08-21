VIDEO: Fresno police officer punches teen multiple times

FRESNO, Calif. (KABC) -- Allegations of excessive force are being aimed at a police officer in Fresno after bodycam video shows a teen being repeatedly punched.

This video shows officers at an apartment complex looking for wanted gang members.

After one teen is frisked and told to sit down, an officer jumps on him and starts punching him multiple times.

Police now say 17-year-old London Wallace has no gang affiliations and no criminal history.

The teen was initially charged with resisting arrest, but after seeing the bodycam video, prosecutors have now dropped all charges.

Fresno police have now launched an internal affairs investigation, and Wallace has filed an excessive force lawsuit against the department.
