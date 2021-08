Playing video games may actually keep you in good physical shape, according to a new study.In the study by game platform Stakester, it was found one hour of gameplay burned about 210 calories in men and 236 calories in women.Two hours of gameplay burned about 420 calories in men and 472 calories in women. That's the equivalent of 1,000 sit-ups.The study looked at the heart rate and energy consumption of 50 gamers while they played "FIFA" and "Call of Duty: Warzone."Other studies have found cognitive benefits linked to gaming and potential diagnostic uses for autism and Alzheimer's.