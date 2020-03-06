Video: Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teen boys in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN -- Warning- This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

A teenage girl was brutally attacked by a gang in Brooklyn, New York Thursday.

Video shows a group of teenage boys pounce on the 15-year-old girl in the Crown Heights area just after 4 p.m.

You can see about a dozen teens run up, punching and kicking her over and over.

The video also shows one of the boys stealing her shoes right off her feet, and police say her phone and debit card were also stolen in the attack.
She was taken to the hospital and expected to recover.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkattackrobberyabc7ny instagramu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race on 5 Fwy
Infant girl found dead in bathroom stall at park in Pasadena
3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus, self-isolating
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Health officials confirm Las Vegas' first case of novel coronavirus
US COVID-19 death toll hits 12 as officials scramble to make more tests available
Pomona police deploy water cannon after chase ends at car wash
Show More
Man stabbed at Glendale hotel by woman he met on dating app
Teen arrested for alleged criminal threat against Porter Ranch school
Teacher allegedly smashes 11-year-old's face onto desk, family says
Coronavirus outbreak causing price-gouging, shortages
Coronavirus fear? Asian man sprayed in possible hate crime
More TOP STORIES News