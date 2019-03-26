Crime & Safety

VIDEO: Gunman opens fire at Atlanta apartment complex on consecutive days

EMBED <>More Videos

A mystery shooter is caught on camera opening fire on an apartment complex on two consecutive days.

ATLANTA (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway for a mystery shooter caught on camera opening fire on an apartment complex on two consecutive days in Atlanta.

Surveillance video from about one week ago shows a black SUV pull up to the entrance of an apartment building and a man dressed in black jumps out of the vehicle with a rifle and begins shooting at a group of apartments and cars nearby.

Police found 22 shell cases and say it was luck no one was hurt.

The gunman was back again the following morning at the same apartment complex, shooting through walls and doors.

Police said they have no motive for the shooting and are offering a reward, hoping to stop the man before someone gets hurt.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygeorgiasearchgun violencesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area of Compton
Pasadena family demands answers after dog dies on flight
SoCal boy with cancer needs mixed-race bone marrow match
College-admissions defendants plead not guilty
VIDEO: Dog stolen from Rubidoux mobile home park
2-year-old girl severely injured in fall at Bellflower apartment complex
Drunk shopping online is big business, survey finds
Show More
More senior citizens turning to cannabis for medication
Mystic Lake in IE nearly full for the first time in 15 years
Stolen pickup with sentimental value recovered in Riverside
Southwest Airlines parks its Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in Victorville
Man found with bombs during Brea traffic stop sentenced
More TOP STORIES News