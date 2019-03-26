VIDEO: Gunman opens fire at Atlanta apartment complex on consecutive days

ATLANTA (KABC) -- A manhunt is underway for a mystery shooter caught on camera opening fire on an apartment complex on two consecutive days in Atlanta.Surveillance video from about one week ago shows a black SUV pull up to the entrance of an apartment building and a man dressed in black jumps out of the vehicle with a rifle and begins shooting at a group of apartments and cars nearby.Police found 22 shell cases and say it was luck no one was hurt.The gunman was back again the following morning at the same apartment complex, shooting through walls and doors.Police said they have no motive for the shooting and are offering a reward, hoping to stop the man before someone gets hurt.